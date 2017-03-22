Muscle Shoals Man Sentenced to Nearly Eight Years in Prison as Three-Time Convicted Felon Possessing a Gun



BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced a Muscle Shoals man to nearly eight years in prison as a three-time convicted felon in possession of a gun, announced federal officials.

U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced JERRY ADAM CROCKER, 33, to seven years and eight months in prison on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Crocker pleaded guilty to the charge in December. He already is in custody.

Cullman Police arrested Crocker in June 2016 after he traded a Romarm/Cugir 7.62 x 39mm rifle and a Sig Sauer .40-caliber pistol for an ounce of methamphetamine and $100 from a confidential informant for the police department’s narcotics unit. Crocker had stolen the firearms in a home burglary, according to his plea agreement.

Crocker’s prior felony convictions, which increased his sentence, were burglary, third degree, in Cullman County Circuit Court in February 2012, burglary, third degree, in Cullman County Circuit Court in August 2009, and burglary, first degree, in Cullman County Circuit Court in March 2002.

ATF and the Cullman Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Felton prosecuted.