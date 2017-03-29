Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for meth

FLORENCE-According to authorities, Taylor Brooks was arrested on warrants Tuesday stemming from the birth of her child on February 28, 2017. In this case, detectives were notified that a child had been born at a private residence and transported to ECM hospital where the child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators tell the Shoals Insider, they were notified that a child had been born at a private residence and transported to ECM hospital where the child tested positive for methamphetamine.

As is the current policy, ECM contacted authorities to report the incident. The child was placed in the custody of DHR and the police department opened an investigation into the incident. After reviewing the evidence in the case, warrants were issued and Brooks was arrested.

She was released from custody after posting bail in the amount of $5,000.