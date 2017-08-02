Florence duo arrested on forgery and theft charges Conservative Leader Ann Coulter Endorses Congressman Mo Brooks for United States Senate » Marion County Man Indicted for Meth Distribution, Illegal Gun Possession BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted a Marion County man for methamphetamine distribution and gun charges, announced acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Steven L. Gerido.

A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges JASON LAMAR McSHERIDAN, 45, of Hamilton, with possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Feb. 5, 2016, in Marion County. The indictment also charges McSheridan as a convicted felon possessing three firearms on that date, a Ruger .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Taurus .45-caliber pistol and a Winchester .30-30 caliber rifle.

McSheridan’s prior convictions are first-degree burglary, 2005, and unlawfully manufacturing a controlled substance, 2011, both in Calhoun County Circuit Court, according to the indictment.

The penalty for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine is 10 years to life in prison and a maximum $10 million fine.

The maximum penalty for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

ATF investigated the case, which the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama is prosecuting.