Madison County Man Sentenced to More Than 17 Years in Prison on Gun and Drug Charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal judge yesterday sentenced Norman David Ray Fischer, 41, of Owens Cross Roads, to 211 months in prison on gun and drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

In March, Fischer pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“As this sentence demonstrates, drug-dealing felons with guns face stiff penalties under federal law,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “It is a priority of my office to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute these crimes.”

“ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence partnerships with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office focuses on the devastating impact of firearms violence and works with the entire community to reduce the potential for violent crime,” ATF SAC French stated.

The ATF investigated the case along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher prosecuted the case.