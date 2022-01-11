Inmate Sentenced to More Than 12 Years in Prison on Assault Charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal judge today sentenced a federal inmate on an assault charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.

U.S District Court Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, of Alpine, to 150 months in prison. Burns pleaded guilty to the assault of a Morgan County Corrections Officer resulting in bodily injury in October 2021.

“Corrections officers perform a difficult and sometimes dangerous job to ensure that inmates are housed safely,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “My office will not hesitate to prosecute any inmates who violate the law by attacking and injuring corrections officers.”

“Following his arrest on financial crimes charges, Lemond Burns assaulted a Morgan County Corrections Officer,” SAC Davis said. “We are thankful to our local law enforcement partners and the US Attorney’s Office for their efforts in the prosecution of this case. Law enforcement is a noble calling and any acts of violence against law enforcement cannot be tolerated in a just society.”

“Today, justice was served. I am grateful for U.S. Attorney Escalona and the U.S. Secret Service for their handling of this case,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said. “Corrections Officers work tirelessly in a profession that many would never attempt. The senseless, brazen assault on Officer Evans was unacceptable and today’s sentence reinforces that sentiment.”

According to the plea agreement, in April 2021, Burns was a federal inmate being held in custody at the Morgan County Jail. Burns was awaiting sentencing on a previous federal conviction. On April 19th, Burns assaulted a female corrections officer who was working at the jail. Burns punched her two times and knocked her to the ground. The corrections officer sustained injuries to her face and teeth and was transported to the hospital.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case along with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin B. Mark prosecuted the case.