Inmate Indicted on Assault Charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal grand jury today indicted an inmate on an assault charge, announced federal authorities.

A one-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, of Alpine, with assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury. Burns is accused of assaulting an on-duty corrections officer in the Morgan County Jail in April 2021.

Burns faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin B. Mark is prosecuting the case.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.