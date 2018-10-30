Huntsville Man Indicted on Multiple Counts of Tampering with Odometers

BIRMINGHAM – On Monday a federal grand jury indicted a Huntsville man on multiple counts of tampering with vehicle odometers, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Williams.

The 15-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Randy Eugene Greene, 62, of RJ’s Auto Sales of Huntsville, with 12-counts of tampering with vehicle odometers and 3-counts of bank fraud. In the twelve counts related to odometer tampering, the offenses occurred between approximately October 1, 2014, and November 2, 2016.

The largest discrepancy in the changed odometer reading was approximately 218, 678 miles. The average discrepancy in the mileage on the odometers for the various vehicles was 122,046 miles. In the three counts related to Bank Fraud, Greene engaged in a scheme to defraud Redstone Federal Credit Union.

The fraud occurred when the credit union financed three of the vehicles on which the odometers had been changed.

Greene was originally charged in a one-count Information for odometer tampering on December 21, 2017, and the facts of that charge are included in the indictment.

The indictment also indicates that Greene may have been aided and abetted by others.

Green was served with a notice of forfeiture related to the bank fraud counts, which includes but not limited to a money judgment in the amount of $28,000.

“Anyone who violates federal laws and commits fraud will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted,” Town said. “Congress passed these kinds of laws to protect consumers, financial institutions, and the economy as a whole, and people who engage in this kind of shameful activity should know that there will be serious consequences when they are caught.”

“It is very important that consumers and financial institutions know that the vehicle being purchased from any auto dealership represents the true odometer reading,” Williams said. “If you have purchased a vehicle from RJ’s Auto Sales of Huntsville within the last five years and believe you are a victim of odometer rollback fraud, please contact the U.S. Secret Service at 256-922-5408.”

Tampering with an odometer carries a maximum 3-year prison sentence and a maximum $250,000 fine. Bank fraud carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum $1,000,000 fine.

U.S. Secret Service is investigating the case, which Assistant United States Attorney Russell E. Penfield is prosecuting.