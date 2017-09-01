Postal Clerk Indicted for Using Money Order Sales to Steal Postal Funds New Alabama Hype Video » Hoover Man Indicted in Fraudulent Credit Card Scheme

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury Thursday indicted a Hoover man on fraud charges connected to a scheme to create “synthetic identities” to obtain and use multiple fraudulent credit cards around the Birmingham metro area, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Dyer.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges JERICHO ANTONIO PARKER, 26, with 21 wire fraud counts and one count of using unauthorized access devices as part of the wire fraud between June 1, 2016, and Aug. 30, 2016.

According to the indictment, Parker worked with other people, whom the document does not identify, to carry out the scheme to create numerous synthetic identities by combining fictitious names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers and then using those identities to apply for Discover credit cards.

Discover approved many of the applications and sent credit cards to Birmingham through the U.S. Postal Service. Parker received and activated cards and then used them in Jefferson, Shelby and St. Clair counties to get cash at ATMs or to make or attempt to make purchases, according to the indictment.

The 21 wire fraud counts represent occasions when Parker used the fraudulent Discover cards to get $300 cash advances from ATMs inside drug stores in Moody, Homewood, Birmingham and Hoover, or when he used or attempted to use the cards to make purchases, according to the indictment.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for fraudulent use of unauthorized access devices is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis Barlow is prosecuting. Comments are closed.