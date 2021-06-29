Getaway Driver in Bank Robbery Sentenced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A Florida man was sentenced recently for a bank robbery in Anniston, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

United States District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Shaun Jamar Harris, 32, of Miami, Florida, to 70 months in prison for bank robbery. Harris pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2020.

“As today’s sentence makes plain, bank robbery is a serious federal offense that carries serious prison time.” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “I want to thank the FBI and the Anniston Police Department for their work investigating this case.”

According to the plea agreement, on January 10, 2020, Harris and his accomplice, Christopher Jermain Spann, robbed the Regions Bank branch on Greenbrier Dear Road in Anniston. Spann went into the bank while Harris waited in the car. Spann handed the bank teller a note written by Harris that read, “ALL BIG BILL N THE BAG. NO DIE PICK OR TRACK I HAVE A GUN WILL KILL YOU.” The teller placed $1720.10 in a plastic bag provided by Spann and gave the bag back to him. Spann fled the bank and ran to a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harris. Harris drove recklessly out of the bank parking lot and was later stopped going eastbound on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County. Harris and Spann were arrested and taken to the Anniston Police Department.

Christopher Jermain Spann is scheduled for sentencing on June 30th.

FBI investigated the case along with the Anniston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case.