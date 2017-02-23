FORMER MOSSES MAYOR WALTER HILL GETS PRISON TIME ON FELONY ETHICS VIOLATION

(MONTGOMERY)–State authorities announced that Walter S. Hill, former mayor of the Town of Mosses in Lowndes County, has been sentenced to serve time in prison on a felony ethics violation for use of his office for personal gain. Hill was sentenced yesterday to five years, with three years to be served in prison followed by two years of probation. The Montgomery County Circuit Court also ordered him to pay full restitution to the Town of Mosses in the amount of $25,370.

“Former Mayor Hill has shamelessly exploited the Town of Mosses, betraying the office entrusted to him by its citizens and abusing town funds to illegally enrich himself,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Because of this prosecution, he no longer holds office and will serve time in prison for this serious crime. I am proud of the excellent work by our Special Prosecutions Division, and as Attorney General, I am committed to continuing to aggressively fight public corruption.”

Hill pleaded guilty on January 6 to using his office for personal gain and resigned his office the day before. He admitted to unlawfully directing money, in the form of checks drawn on the town’s bank accounts, to himself. The specific charges were that:

Former Mayor Hill used Town of Mosses funds to make his child support payments that were processed by the Department of Human Resources in Montgomery County. He then created fraudulent records in an attempt to conceal his theft.

Former Mayor Hill issued unauthorized payroll checks to Town of Mosses employees and deposited them into his personal bank account in Montgomery County.

Mayor Hill issued himself six additional monthly stipend payments without authorization or approval. He then deposited the payments into his personal bank account.

Former Mayor Hill issued himself reimbursement payments for property lost in a fire at his residence. The alleged lost property was not covered by insurance, and the payments for reimbursement were not authorized or approved. He then deposited the payments into his personal bank account.

Former Mayor Hill issued himself multiple other checks on the Town of Mosses’ account without authorization or approval. He then deposited the checks into his personal bank account.

Former Mayor Hill’s schemes resulted in the unlawful personal gain of $25,370.37.

Hill was previously convicted of misdemeanor ethics charges in 2014 and remained in office. His present felony conviction means that he can no longer serve in public office.

Attorney General Marshall praised those involved in bringing this case to successful resolution, noting in particular Assistant Attorney General Katie Langer and Special Agents of his Special Prosecutions Division. He also thanked the special agents of the Alabama Ethics Commission and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.