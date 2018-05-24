Florence woman arrested after spitting on police and attacking officers with rock

FLORENCE–Police have arrested a Florence woman who reportedly went wild in a local convenience store and then attacked officers with a rock and spitting on them.

According to officers, they responded to the report of a disorderly customer at Store and Deli Convenience store at 121 North Cedar Street.

The caller indicated a female customer was cursing and throwing things at the store clerk.

Officers located Jacqueline Williams, 53, on Locust St. and when she was approached by officers she reportedly attacked one of them with a rock.

Williams reportedly caused injuries to the officer’s face and chipped his tooth. Williams resides at 208 North Locust Street, Apartment A, Florence.

Officers also reported that Williams, while being apprehended, spit on both officers.

Williams has been charged with Assault 2nd, Public Intoxication, 2 counts Assault With Bodily Fluid, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief 2nd.

Williams has an $11,000.00 bond and is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

The Alabama statute on Assault with bodily fluids.

(a) A person commits the crime of assault with bodily fluids if he or she knowingly causes or attempts to cause another person to come into contact with a bodily fluid unless the other person consented to the contact or the contact was necessary to provide medical care.

(b) For purposes of this section, a bodily fluid is blood, saliva, seminal fluid, mucous fluid, urine, or feces.

(c) Assault with bodily fluids is a Class A misdemeanor; provided, however, a violation of this section is a Class C felony if the person commits the crime of assault with bodily fluids knowing that he or she has a communicable disease.