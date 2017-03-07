Florence woman arrested after altercation with taxi driver

FLORENCE-Gina Oliver, 24, of Florence was arrested late Monday night following an altercation with a taxi driver. Just before midnight, Florence police responded to a reported robbery in Cherry Hill Homes. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the taxi driver. The taxi driver reported that Oliver struck him in the head and stole a cell phone from him. Officers located Oliver and the phone.

Oliver was transported to the police department where she was charged with Robbery 3rd and Disorderly Conduct.

“Officers believe that alcohol was a factor in this case,” said Detective Brad Holmes.

The taxi driver did not require medical attention in this case.

Oliver is currently being held in the LCDC on bond totaling $3,500.00

Shoals Insider