FLORENCE POLICE IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM

FLORENCE–Authorities are investigating the murder of a Florence woman at 308 Magnolia Street. According to investigators, the female has been identified as Judy Staten, 38, from Florence.

Police say Staten was shot one time. “Her body has been taken to the Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy,” said Florence Detective Greg Cobb.

Investigators are currently talking with witnesses and family members to establish a timeline of events.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

Police are asking for anyone that has any information to come forward. You may contact Florence Police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

Jeff Roland

