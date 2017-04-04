Florence man arrested on sodomy charges

FLORENCE- Authorities have arrested Eric L. Johnson, 42, of 1302 Co Rd 457, Florence, on two counts of 2nd-degree sodomy charges.According to police, in late 2016 detectives received a report regarding possible sexual abuse at the hand of Mr. Johnson. The allegation centered around deviant sexual contact involving Mr. Johnson and male children between the ages of 11-15. Detectives immediately began investigating the allegations and presented evidence to the Lauderdale County Grand Jury in February.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment on Mr. Johnson charging him with two (2) counts of Sodomy 2nd. Johnson was arrested Monday and is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $60,000.00.

Police are trying to locate potential victims. The evidence, in this case, found that the alleged actions of Johnson occurred in the mid to late 1990’s. That said, many of the victims may now be adults who feared to come forward earlier. Police, therefore, ask that anyone who was victimized by Mr. Johnson contact investigators at 256-760-6559.

Reportedly, Johnson is a former employee of the Florence Skate Center.

He is due to be arraigned on April 19th in Judge Self’s court.