Colbert County Man Arrested for Alleged Securities Fraud and Financial Exploitation of the Elderly McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Made-to-Order Quarter Pounder Burgers Launches in Tuscumbia » Etowah County Man Convicted for Drug Trafficking Crimes BIRMINGHAM- Today a federal jury convicted an Etowah County man for drug trafficking crimes, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

JEFFREY MORRIS BEAM, JR., 37, of Gadsden, Alabama was charged in a multi-count indictment with eight other defendants for Conspiracy to Possess and Distribute Methamphetamine. The jury found Beam guilty for his role in the conspiracy that started in 2014 and ended in April 2016. He was also convicted for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine in August 2015. All other defendants have pled guilty.

The evidence at trial established that Beam and others were responsible for importing multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into the Etowah County area from California and Georgia. Beam used FedEx to receive the meth from California and used co-defendants to transport meth from Georgia back to Alabama in their vehicles.

“Methamphetamine persists in plaguing our streets, neighborhoods, schools, and cities,” Town said. “Today’s verdict ensures that another dealer in this poison will be behind bars until he draws his last breath. We have an excellent trial team, to include the FBI and a conscientious jury, to thank for that,” Town said.

“Beam will now be held accountable for his role in distributing the poison that is destroying lives in Etowah County. I appreciate the work of my agents and our law enforcement partners in bringing this case to final resolution,” Sharp said.

Beam faces a life sentence for these crimes.

This case was prosecuted by Laura D. Hodge and Erica W. Barnes. The FBI investigated this case along with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit who are members of the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force. Comments are closed.