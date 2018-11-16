DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN? A CASH REWARD IS BEING OFFERED

FLORENCE– Florence police are searching for a suspect in a theft case they are working. Investigators have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying her.

This person went shopping with someone else’s money. Florence police say the lady seen here spent more than $350 at the Hough Road Walmart in late October.

According to investigators, she used a stolen check from Colbert County to pay for it. Police believe the check was taken from a vehicle a week earlier.

If you can identify the suspect contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. There are two easy ways which will keep your identity anonymous. To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. A detailed text message can be sent to 274637 (CRIMES). No matter the avenue you choose, you will be eligible for a cash reward.