Do You Know This Man? Police want to know Law enforcement across northwest Alabama are searching for one man. He has been caught on camera charging hundreds of dollars in merchandise to someone else's account.

This is the guy Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies police are looking for. He is seen here checking out at Lowes in Florence.

Investigators said he has been to at least three stores, charging items to a private business’s commercial account.

So far there has been more than $800 worth of equipment charged to the account. That’s theft and investigators would like to identify him to put him behind bars.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text, send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about. Share this:

