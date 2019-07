DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? FPD WANTS TO TALK TO HIM

FLORENCE–Do you know this person? If so, the Florence Police Department would like to speak with him in reference to a case they are working.

He has been seen in a late model red or maroon Dodge Charger with a hood scoop.

If you have any information on this person please contact Investigator Shaddix at 256-760-6465 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.