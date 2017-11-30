Author Ron Craig: World cannot give what it does not possess » Decatur Man Indicted on Kidnapping, Child Sex-Trafficking Charges

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury late Wednesday indicted a Decatur man on kidnapping and child sex-trafficking charges, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. A seven-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges BRIAN DAVID BOERSMA, 48, with two counts of attempted kidnapping, one count of attempted transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion. The indictment also charges Boersma with illegally possessing a Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber pistol and both .40-caliber and .380-caliber ammunition as a convicted felon. It further charges that Boersma possessed the pistol in furtherance of a crime of violence – the attempted kidnappings.

“The quick actions of the FBI and the Decatur Police Department thwarted Mr. Boersma’s disturbing plot to effect the kidnapping of two individuals, the result of which could have had dire consequences,” Town said. “Mr. Boersma, and those like him, can expect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent by the United States.”

According to the indictment, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 10 in Morgan County, Boersma attempted to kidnap and hold “for ransom, reward and otherwise,” a minor, who was younger than 18, and a second individual identified as “K.S.” In separate counts, the indictment charges that Boersma attempted to transport the minor in interstate commerce for intended criminal sexual activity, and that he attempted to traffic the child, knowing she would be forced into a commercial sex act.

The maximum prison penalty for attempted kidnapping is 20 years. The prison penalty for both attempted transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of children is 10 years to life. The maximum prison penalty for possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon is 10 years. The penalty for possessing a pistol in furtherance of a crime of violence is a minimum of five years in prison.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from the Decatur Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis Barlow is prosecuting the case.