Couple arrested in sex abuse case

FLORENCE–A Florida couple have been arrested in an extensive child sexual abuse investigation.



Earlier today the Florence Police Department was notified that authorities in Cape Coral, Florida, had arrested Jenise Spurgeon, 52, on outstanding felony warrants with the Florence Police Department. The warrants stem from an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving Jenise Spurgeon and her husband, Daniel Spurgeon, 47. In July of 2016, Detectives with the Florence Police Department were contacted by Detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department following an incident that had occurred in their jurisdiction. Their investigation led detectives to believe that abuse had occurred in Alabama while the couple lived in the Florence area.

Since that time Detectives with the Florence Police Department, along with officials from the Alabama Department of Human Resources, have been diligently investigating the allegations. Multiple interviews have been conducted and evidence gathered in this case led to the issuance of warrants against both Daniel Spurgeon and Jenise Spurgeon.

Daniel Spurgeon remains in the Lee County, Florida, jail with holds placed on him for the warrants in Alabama.

Jenise Spurgeon was arrested today at a court hearing on related charges in Florida and remains in the Lee County jail while awaiting extradition to Lauderdale County.

The warrants issued in this case are as follows:

Daniel W. Spurgeon:

2 Counts- Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12

115 Counts- Sexual Abuse 1st

122 Counts- Child Abuse

4 Counts- Sodomy 1st

4 Counts- Sexual Torture

3 Counts- Domestic Violence by Strangulation and/or Suffocation

6 Counts- Rape 1st

115 Counts- Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes

6 Counts- Incest

11 Counts- Human Trafficking 1st

Jenise R. Spurgeon:

100 Counts- Child Abuse

1 Count- Domestic Violence by Strangulation and/or Suffocation

11 Counts- Human Trafficking 1st

100 Counts- Endangering the Welfare of a Child

100 Counts- Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes

As noted in the charges, this case involves a total of 11 victims who were either in the care of or the adoptive children of the Spurgeon’s at the time the abuse occurred.