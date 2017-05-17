Burglary suspect caught on candid camera

FLORENCE–Byron L. Windham, 59, of 405 W. Tombigbee Street, was arrested Tuesday following a reported weekend burglary in the 200 block of Spring Street.

On Saturday, 05/13/17, officers responded to a reported burglary in the 200 block of Spring Street. Officers arrived and began investigating the burglary.

During that investigation, it was learned that surveillance video had captured the burglary and theft. According to investigators, Windham was identified from the video and shown burglarizing a garage on the property. Several pieces of lawn care equipment were reportedly taken during the burglary. Windham was located by Detective Alex Guynn Tuesday and subsequently charged with Burglary 3rd degree and Theft of Property 4th .degree.

Windham was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $3,500.00.