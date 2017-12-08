Authorities searching for would be robber

FLORENCE–Police are seeing an uptick in crime this holiday season. Around 12 noon today, there was an attempted robbery of the Quick Stop Convenience store, located at the corner of Royal Ave and Hermitage Dr.

The clerk at the store reported that a male came into the store and attempted to take money from the cash register. When he was confronted the clerk thought he had a gun. One of the other employees then pulled a weapon and chased the offender out the door. There were several shots fired. No one was injured. The offender left in a vehicle east on Hermitage Dr.

The incident is still under investigation and we are currently following up on several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Jackson at 256-768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.