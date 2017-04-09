Alabama House Minority Leader to speak at Shoals Democratic Club » Authorities search for escaped inmate FLORENCE–Authorities are actively searching for an escaped inmate. Around 9:22p last night Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick, W/M, 43, escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Kilpatrick was being held without bond and was awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a Florence Police Officer. Kilpatrick was last seen fleeing south along Seminary Street from the detention center. Kilpatrick should be considered armed and dangerous. Kilpatrick is 6-00 tall and weighs approx. 160 lbs. Anyone who comes into contact with him should notify local police immediately by calling 911. The Florence Police Department and ALEA are assisting the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on this escapee. Share this:

