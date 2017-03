Authorities on the lookout for stolen ATV’s

LAUDERDALE COUNTY-The Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to please be on the lookout for 2 stolen Razor ATV’s. One was stolen from the Oakland community and another from the Threets Crossroads area. A small white pickup is a possible suspect vehicle.

If you have seen this ATV, please call Investigator Bullock 256-760-5772 or the tip line 256-760-5760.