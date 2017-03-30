AUTHORITIES ANNOUNCE INDICTMENTS OF TWO FORMER PRATTVILLE POLICE OFFICERS

MONTGOMERY–Attorney General Steven T. Marshall on Wednesday announced the indictments of two former Prattville police officers for multiple counts related to a burglary and attempted burglary and robbery in Autauga County.

John Wayne McDaniel Jr. and Leon Todd Townson had been previously arrested for the charges and released on bond. Having been served notice of the indictments, they remain on bond pending the trial of these charges. In a related and additional indictment that stemmed from the investigation in these cases, Townson was arrested on March 28 for additional charges of insurance fraud and theft of property related to a claim he made to Traveler’s Insurance.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to an Autauga County grand jury on March 14, resulting in McDaniel and Townson’s indictments* on March 17. Specifically, the indictments charge that John Wayne McDaniel Jr. and Leon Todd Townson unlawfully entered the building of Dorothy Jones with the intent to commit a theft of property inside. McDaniel is charged with obtaining unauthorized control of property from the residence and both McDaniel and Townson are charged with possessing burglar tools during the commission of the offense. The indictments further charge that both McDaniel, Townson, and a third person conspired together to commit robbery in the first degree and burglary in the first degree of the victim and his residence.

The additional indictment against Townson charges that he defrauded Travelers Insurance by filing false information on an insurance claim that allowed him to obtain more than $100,000 from the company. This false information included property that he claimed was stolen from his business but was subsequently recovered from Townson’s residence in a search warrant.

No further information about the investigation or about the defendants’ alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If McDaniel is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine for each of the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree, which are class B felonies; 10 years of imprisonment and a $15,000 fine for each of the charges for burglary in the third degree and possession of burglar tools, which are class C felonies; and up to a year in jail and a $7,500 fine for the charge of theft of property in the fourth degree.

If Townson is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine for each of the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree, theft of property in the first degree, and insurance fraud in the first degree, which are class B felonies; 10 years of imprisonment and a $15,000 fine for each of the charges for burglary in the third degree and possession of burglar tools, which are class C felonies; and up to a year in jail and a $7,500 fine for the charge of theft of property in the fourth degree.