Colbert County Arrest Reports December 2016

Ashandra Ledreal Jackson
Fraud, Obstruction, Traffic

Bryant Scott Heatherly Domestic Assault (Family)

John Matthew Horton
Grand Jury Indictment
Sexual Abuse 1st Degree

Kayla Ann Brandenburg
FTA: Possession of controlled substance

Junito Roldan Jr.
Obstructing Justice

Joshua Ryan Bailey
Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mark Anthony Sweat
Domestic violence strangulation

Jasman Quentez Shipley
burglary 3rd x 5
theft of property 1st degree

Jeffrey Lee Horrison
Distribution controlled substance, possession of controlled substance

Bryan Dewayne Hankins
Revoked suspended sentence

Jordan Wade Brooks
Violating suspended sentence

Patrick Walton Spires
Failure to pay child support

Robert Allen Randolph
failure to pay child support

Nathan Davis Hill
Assault 3rd, Distribution of controlled substance

Zackary Wayne Malone
Trafficking controlled substance

Anthony Keith Hollins
Breaking entering vehicle x 8, theft of property

Michael Mark Myrick
Burglary 3rd

Jason Wayne Knight
FTA for possession of controlled substance

Bradley Thomas Jones
Grand Jury indictment for possession of forged instrument

Terry Lynn Crowden
Grand Jury indictment for Theft of property 1st degree

Kendrick Lee Harris
DUI, Assault, felon with firearm

Cornelius Jayon Spangler
FTA: Theft of property 3rd

Kenneth Leroy Hollifield
Prison contraband
possession of controlled substance

Deidra Michelle Jones
FTA: Worthless checks x 3
bond revocation

Michael Lee Brady
Contempt of court 145 days

Hollie Danielle Todd
Chemical endangerment to a child

Keisha Dinell Keiner
Possession of controlled substance x 2

Ronald Eugene Keener
Attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, chemical endangerment of a child,violating suspended sentence,
distribution of a controlled substance

Darrell Fuller Worthless checks

 

December 28th, 2016

