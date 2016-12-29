Colbert County Arrest Reports December 2016

Ashandra Ledreal Jackson
Fraud, Obstruction, Traffic
Bryant Scott Heatherly Domestic Assault (Family)
John Matthew Horton
Grand Jury Indictment
Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
Kayla Ann Brandenburg
FTA: Possession of controlled substance
Junito Roldan Jr.
Obstructing Justice
Joshua Ryan Bailey
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Mark Anthony Sweat
Domestic violence strangulation
Jasman Quentez Shipley
burglary 3rd x 5
theft of property 1st degree
Jeffrey Lee Horrison
Distribution controlled substance, possession of controlled substance
Bryan Dewayne Hankins
Revoked suspended sentence
Jordan Wade Brooks
Violating suspended sentence
Patrick Walton Spires
Failure to pay child support
Robert Allen Randolph
failure to pay child support
Nathan Davis Hill
Assault 3rd, Distribution of controlled substance
Zackary Wayne Malone
Trafficking controlled substance
Anthony Keith Hollins
Breaking entering vehicle x 8, theft of property
Michael Mark Myrick
Burglary 3rd
Jason Wayne Knight
FTA for possession of controlled substance
Bradley Thomas Jones
Grand Jury indictment for possession of forged instrument
Terry Lynn Crowden
Grand Jury indictment for Theft of property 1st degree
Kendrick Lee Harris
DUI, Assault, felon with firearm
Cornelius Jayon Spangler
FTA: Theft of property 3rd
Kenneth Leroy Hollifield
Prison contraband
possession of controlled substance
Deidra Michelle Jones
FTA: Worthless checks x 3
bond revocation
Michael Lee Brady
Contempt of court 145 days
Hollie Danielle Todd
Chemical endangerment to a child
Keisha Dinell Keiner
Possession of controlled substance x 2
Ronald Eugene Keener
Attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, chemical endangerment of a child,violating suspended sentence,
distribution of a controlled substance
Darrell Fuller Worthless checks
