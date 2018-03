UNA Vocal Students Bring Home 7 Awards in the National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition Check out these specials at Shook’s Auto Sales » COLBERT ARRESTS 03/28/2018 TERRY, ROBERT CLAYTON

Booking #: 1803212329

Booking Date: 03-20-2018

Charges: FTA: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HALL, CARL CLINTON

Booking #: 1803212328

Booking Date: 03-20-2018

Charges: FTA: POSS/REC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE The following people have been arrested in Colbert County: GAUTNEY, JAMES BENNETTE

Booking #: 1803212327

Booking Date: 03-20-2018

Charges: FTA: UPCS & UPDP REESE, CHRISTOPHER JERROD

Booking #: 1803192325

Booking Date: 03-19-2018

Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HARASSMENT; WRIT X2 VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF HIS RELEASE OLIVER, AMANDA GAIL

Booking #: 1803192324

Booking Date: 03-18-2018

Charges: GJI: ROBBERY 1ST DEGREE LETSON, JOSHUA LUKE

Booking #: 1803192323

Booking Date: 03-17-2018

Charges: GJI: 1)UNLAWFUL DISTRIBUTION CONT SUBSTANCE 2)UNLAWFUL POSSESSION CONT SUBSTANCE X2 VAUGHN, DAMION ERIC

Booking #: 1803192320

Booking Date: 03-14-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION BURT, BRADLEY LENARD

Booking #: 1803192319

Booking Date: 03-14-2018

Charges: VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BAKER, JOSHUA WADE

Booking #: 1803132316

Booking Date: 03-12-2018

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT; FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE SIMMONS, DAVID LEE

Booking #: 1803122311

Booking Date: 03-12-2018

Charges: PROBATION DENIAL BRAGG, BARBARA ANN

Booking #: 1803122307

Booking Date: 03-11-2018

Charges: FTA: CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD WARREN, ROBERT LEE

Booking #: 1803122313

Booking Date: 03-10-2018

Charges: THEFT 4TH; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRIME WARREN, EDWARD ONEAL

Booking #: 1803122312

Booking Date: 03-10-2018

Charges: THEFT 4TH; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2 BYRD, CHRISTY KAY

Booking #: 1803122308

Booking Date: 03-09-2018

Charges: FTA: BURGLARY 3RD HAMM, RILEY EARL III

Booking #: 1803092302

Booking Date: 03-09-2018

Charges: MURDER; CAPITAL MURDER; ASSAULT 1ST; HINDERING PROSECUTION GOODE, JAMES EDWARD

Booking #: 1803092301

Booking Date: 03-09-2018

Charges: FTA: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, LANDON TONY ONEAL

Booking #: 1803092305

Booking Date: 03-08-2018

Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION STEVENSON, GREGORY CORNELIUS

Booking #: 1803052297

Booking Date: 03-02-2018

Charges: BURGLARY 3RD PHILLIPS, CHRISTA LEIGH

Booking #: 1803052296

Booking Date: 03-02-2018

Charges: VIOLATION SUSPENDED SENTENCE JOHNSON, LADONYA DENISE

Booking #: 1803052294

Booking Date: 03-02-2018

Charges: GJI: PROMOTING PRISON CONTRABAND 2ND; AND VARIOUS TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS NEWSOME, KENDRIC DESHAWN

Booking #: 1803012292

Booking Date: 02-28-2018

Charges: GJI: POSS/REC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; BURGLARY 3RD PHILLIPS, QUENTIN LASHAWN

Booking #: 1803012290

Booking Date: 02-26-2018

Charges: POSSESSING / RECEIVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; CHILD ENDANGERMENT SINGLETON, NANCY NAKITA

Booking #: 1803012284

Booking Date: 02-23-2018

