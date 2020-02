RUSH LIMBAUGH SAYS HE HAS ADVANCED LUNG CANCER

RUSH LIMBAUGH

Rush Limbaugh announced on his show today that he has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer.

Limbaugh, who is the most prominent political radio host in the country, will start treatment immediately.

Limbaugh’s show has been running continuously nationwide for the past 31 years and is the most- listened- to radio show in America.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed