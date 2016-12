Legendary actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor dies of heart attack at 99

BEVERLY HILLS-Famous actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor dies on Sunday of a reported heart attack.

The actress has been in declining health for the past several years, according to TMZ.  Gabor was reportedly rushed to the nearest hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.” was one of her notable quotes.

Gabor, who was on her ninth marriage, would have been 100 years old in February.

