Tax tips as deadline approaches

The Alabama Department of Revenue would like to remind taxpayers we are less than one month away from this year’s filing deadline. Due to an overlap of tax deadlines and Federal/State holidays, the deadline to file tax returns this year is Monday, April 18. Here are a couple of tips and reminders to assist taxpayers as the deadline approaches.

· To prevent someone else from using your identity on a false tax return, you may receive a letter from ADOR stating you are required to complete an identity confirmation quiz. If you receive an identity confirmation letter you will be required to complete the Identity Confirmation Quiz before your refund will be processed. There are two methods to complete the quiz. First is over the phone by calling 1-800-535-9410. Or you can go online to https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov/_/. Accessing the quiz will require the letter ID, last four digits of your Social Security number, and date of birth. Once the quiz has been passed, the refund will be processed.

· You can file state returns for free using My Alabama Taxes. Filing returns will require you to sign up for a MAT username to access your income tax account, file your return and make payments. Sign up for MAT at https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov/_/.

· This year, you can take advantage of a new security feature that allows you to opt-in to a service that will notify you when ADOR receives an Individual Income Tax return that has been filed using your Social Security number. This service can help alert you to the possibility that criminals have your information and are using it to steal your refund. Opt-in by logging into MAT and follow the link, “Notify Me of Filed Returns.”

· There are two ways you can check the status of your refund. First, you can visit https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov/_/, click on “Check on My Refund Status” on the left, then enter your refund amount and Social Security number. Second, you can call the refund hotline number: 1-855-894-7391.

· Alabama individual and business income taxpayers are no longer required to file an Alabama extension form if they find they cannot meet their annual return filing deadline. Taxpayers will be given an automatic single six-month extension to file. The automatic extension only applies to filing a return; no extensions are granted for payment of taxes due.

Looking forward to next year, the most important tip for the 2017 filing season is to FILE EARLY! As soon as a taxpayers receive their W-2s, 1099s and other documents, they should file as soon as possible. Filing early allows taxpayers to file before the criminals. Beat the criminals to the punch and any subsequent fraudulent return filings will be rejected.

For more information about Individual Income Tax returns and the approaching deadlines, visit http://revenue.alabama.gov/about-service-centers.cfm to contact your local taxpayer service center or call 1-855-894-7391.