Alabama First Class Pre-K Alumni Outperforming Peers According to New Study Shoals Symphony Performs Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony » FORMER TUSCALOOSA BAILIFF PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ETHICS CHARGE MONTGOMERY–Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that Quenton Wesley,

a former bailiff in the District Court for Tuscaloosa County, pleaded guilty to one felony

count of violating the Alabama Ethics Act. Specifically, Wesley admitted to

intentionally using his office or position for personal gain. Wesley’s plea in Tuscaloosa

Circuit Court Wednesday follows his removal from his position as a bailiff in

November 2016.

The conviction arises from Wesley’s use of his position as a bailiff to obtain money from

defendants in district court cases. Wesley falsely told defendants that they had tested

positive for illegal substances during a urinalysis screen and that Wesley could change

their results if the defendants paid him. In addition to this scheme, Wesley provided

other defendants with false documentation for them to file with the court to satisfy their

community service obligations in exchange for money and free labor for a business with

which Wesley was associated.

“This defendant corruptly profited from his position of trust in Alabama’s criminal

justice system and has been held accountable for his actions.” Attorney General

Marshall said. “As Attorney General, I will not tolerate violations of Alabama’s Ethics

Act and I will continue to vigorously enforce the law against those who illegally profit

from their public service.”

Wesley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26. He faces a potential penalty of two to

twenty years in prison for the Ethics charge, a Class B felony.

Attorney General Marshall expressed thanks to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

for its assistance and commended Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman and

investigators in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division. Comments are closed.