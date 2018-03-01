FORMER TUSCALOOSA BAILIFF PLEADS GUILTY TO FELONY ETHICS CHARGE

MONTGOMERY–Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that Quenton Wesley,
a former bailiff in the District Court for Tuscaloosa County, pleaded guilty to one felony
count of violating the Alabama Ethics Act. Specifically, Wesley admitted to
intentionally using his office or position for personal gain. Wesley’s plea in Tuscaloosa
Circuit Court Wednesday follows his removal from his position as a bailiff in
November 2016.
The conviction arises from Wesley’s use of his position as a bailiff to obtain money from
defendants in district court cases. Wesley falsely told defendants that they had tested
positive for illegal substances during a urinalysis screen and that Wesley could change
their results if the defendants paid him. In addition to this scheme, Wesley provided
other defendants with false documentation for them to file with the court to satisfy their
community service obligations in exchange for money and free labor for a business with
which Wesley was associated.
“This defendant corruptly profited from his position of trust in Alabama’s criminal
justice system and has been held accountable for his actions.” Attorney General
Marshall said. “As Attorney General, I will not tolerate violations of Alabama’s Ethics
Act and I will continue to vigorously enforce the law against those who illegally profit
from their public service.”
Wesley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26. He faces a potential penalty of two to
twenty years in prison for the Ethics charge, a Class B felony.
Attorney General Marshall expressed thanks to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
for its assistance and commended Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman and
investigators in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.
