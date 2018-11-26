ALEA’s Statement Concerning Thanksgiving Shootings at Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Ala.

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) received a request Friday, Nov. 23, from Tenth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Anderton to investigate two shooting incidents that occurred Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Riverchase Galleria in the Jefferson County, Ala., the city of Hoover. D.A. Anderton requested ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) take the lead in an officer-involved shooting involving Hoover Police Department, as well as a shooting that occurred prior to the officer-involved incident at the same location. The request was submitted collaboratively by the D.A., Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale, Sheriff-Elect Mark Pettway and Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis to ensure an independent and transparent investigation by an outside agency with Hoover PD’s full cooperation.

SBI agreed to lead the investigation of both events and SBI Agents engaged with Hoover PD and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators to determine information that has developed to date.

The events in question occurred Thanksgiving night in one of Alabama’s largest indoor shopping venues. Once the SBI completes its investigation, the file in its entirety will be turned over to the Tenth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. SBI does not release information in relation to ongoing/pending investigations.

Individuals with information concerning these shooting incidents are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205.254.7777 or email a tip to https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=646&C=202020.