2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Starts Today Alabama's 12th Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 21, and end at midnight on Sunday, July 23. During the Legislature's 2017 regular session, lawmakers voted to officially change the date, moving the sales tax holiday from the first weekend in August to the third weekend in July, allowing students and teachers to save money on supplies before school begins. This will be the first time the sales tax weekend will be observed during the month of July. Local governments had until June 21 to notify the Alabama Department of Revenue of their decision to participate in this year's sales tax holiday. This year, 319 localities are participating. Tax-free purchases will include clothing priced at $100 or less, school supplies valued at $50 or less, books that cost $30 or less and computers and computer equipment with a selling price of $750 or less. For more information on the sales tax holiday, including a list of tax-exempt items, visit http://revenue.alabama.gov/salestax/SalesTaxHol.cfm.