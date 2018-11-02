WHY ARE THE DRUMMONDS PAYING FOR LYNN GREER’S MAIL OUTS?

FLORENCE–Citizens of Lauderdale County have written into the Shoals Insider asking why the Drummonds are paying for a Lynn Greer campaign mailout. We don’t know and Greer is remaining tight-lipped on the matter.

This week the Columbian government reopened a probe into some of Drummond Coal Companies’ shady dealings like hiring militia-like death squads to silence leftist union groups. Very interesting read.

The old saying, “Politics makes strange bedfellows,” was originally coined years ago by Charles Dudley Warner. It definitely rings true in this situation, seeing that Drummond has no businesses interests here in the Shoals area.

Greer also has some explaining to do on the Lauderdale Ag Center. He sponsored HB101-2018 to make it a no-bid project. $45 million for phase one and $2.8 million to buy the land for the center. It also takes hundreds of thousands of dollars from education.

This kind of behavior will be sending voters to Lora Kay Morrow’s camp on Tuesday and with good reason.