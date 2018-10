Walt Maddox Pop-Up Rally Set for Tuesday

FLORENCE–A pop-up rally for Walt Maddox, the Democrat running for governor, is set for Tuesday at McFarland Park.

The rally is next Tuesday, October 9 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Maddox will discuss the issues in the race.

Maddox is facing the incumbent Republican Governor Kay Ivey in November.

There will be food and drinks available.

Staff Reports