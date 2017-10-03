U.S. Attorney Jay Town Names Lloyd Peeples to Office’s Number Two Post

BIRMINGHAM – U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town has named Lloyd Peeples as first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, the office’s number two post. Peeples began work in the leadership position this week.

“Lloyd Peeples brings tremendous energy, devotion, and skill to the Northern District,” Town said. “His experience, coupled with his leadership capability, will serve the entire office well. I am very proud that Lloyd Peeples joins us as my first assistant U.S. attorney.”

As the first assistant U.S. Attorney, Peeples will supervise the Criminal, Civil, Appellate and Administrative Divisions. The first assistant U.S. attorney regularly receives case briefings, serves as a liaison with state and federal agencies, represents the U.S. Attorney’s Office to the public, and handles administrative matters as directed by the U.S. attorney.

Peeples worked as a prosecutor in the Northern District of Alabama from 2003 until 2012, handling a variety of civil and criminal matters, including civil and criminal health care fraud, False Claims Act, tax fraud, mortgage fraud, bank fraud, and public corruption cases. Peeples left the U.S. Attorney’s Office to assist in managing his father’s manufacturing business. Following his father’s death, Peeples took over as chairman of the board and chief executive officer until the family sold the company in January 2017.

Peeples was born in Dothan. He attended Washington and Lee University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1995. Peeples obtained his law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in 1998. Peeples worked as a judicial clerk and in private practice in Birmingham before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2003.

Peeples said he is grateful for the opportunity to re-join the U.S. Attorney’s Office and return to public service.

