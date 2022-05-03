THOMPSON AIMS TO BE YOUR VOICE IN MONTGOMERY

WESLEY THOMPSON

Wesley Thompson—a local pastor, educator, and community leader—announces his bid for the Alabama House District 3 seat.

A native son of the Shoals, Thompson and his family moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma when he was eight years old upon his mother’s enlistment in the Army. But his path has always led him home to the Shoals—first for college at the University of North Alabama and then again when he answered the call to pastor Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church.

Thompson currently works as a chaplain for Amedisys Hospice and resides in Muscle Shoals with his wife and three sons. His wife is also a graduate of the University of North Alabama and a local small business owner.

One of Thompson’s reasons for being drawn back to the Shoals was his desire to take what he gained in education and life experiences and use them to be a leader for the Shoals, making a positive impact in his community. He is now looking to further that impact at the State Legislature level where he will stand up and make sure that the Shoals community is a priority in Montgomery.

As State Representative, Thompson will prioritize:

Strengthening Main Streets across the Shoals by empowering small businesses and entrepreneurship.

Recruiting new industries and jobs to the Shoals

Strengthening the public school system, investing in teachers, and ensuring all children get a quality education that prepares them for the future.

Strengthening our healthcare system through investment in Medicaid expansion, which will create enormous economic growth and ensure thousands of our neighbors across the Shoals can access healthcare without fear of bankruptcy.

Building stronger neighborhoods by investing in trade skill programs needed to meet housing demands that accompany explosive economic growth

Working to make the American Dream a reality for people across the Shoals by making homeownership more accessible and affordable

Keeping neighborhoods safe and protecting individual rights

Through his service work, Thompson has shown a deep love and commitment to our community. His personal experiences and proven leadership make him uniquely qualified to serve the great people of the Shoals in District 3 of Alabama’s House of Representatives, a responsibility he does not take lightly.

District 3 deserves a representative who will stand up for the Shoals and make sure our voice is heard in Montgomery. Wesley Thompson aims to be that voice.