Tea Party Patriots Endorse Congressman Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate

Huntsville, AL- Today, the Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund (herein “Tea Party Patriots”) endorsed Congressman Mo Brooks in the Alabama Special Election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Tea Party Patriots is one of America’s largest grassroots conservative political organizations and was created to counter the Washington lobbyist and special interest groups that fund establishment candidates like Luther Strange and Mitch McConnell. Since the conservative groundswell of 2009, Tea Party groups have successfully defeated countless liberal Republicans masquerading as conservatives.

The Tea Party Patriots’ endorsement follows the endorsements of national conservative thought leaders Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham, along with Congressmen Mike Rogers of Alabama, Lamar Smith of Texas, and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

Congressman Brooks said, “There is no bigger fight for the heart of the Republican Party than that between establishment Republicans who are funded by lobbyists and special interests and principled conservatives who put America First, before the greed of special interest groups. I welcome the endorsement and help of Tea Party Patriots as we work together to fight Washington special interests that hope to buy Alabama’s senate seat.”

Brooks Continued, “Alabama voters must send a message to the Mitch McConnell, Luther Strange, and Washington special interests groups and lobbyists that simply hate the idea that Alabama might elect a principled senator. Trump promised to drain the swamp. In this election the swamp is fighting back, as evidenced by the millions of dollars that fund the deceptive attack ads Luther Strange has aimed at me. I ask Alabama voters to defeat the swamp by defeating Luther Strange and electing Mo Brooks to fill a Senate seat formerly held by another great principled conservative, Jeff Sessions.”

In its endorsement, Tea Party Patriots praised Congressman Brooks, stating:

“When Sen. Jeff Sessions accepted President Trump’s nomination to serve as Attorney General, we at Tea Party Patriots were of two minds – on the one hand, we were thrilled, because we knew Jeff Sessions would return to the Department of Justice a reverence for the Constitution and the rule of law that had been sorely lacking through eight years of the Obama Administration; on the other hand, we were concerned over who would replace him in the Senate, as he has been a champion for our principles over the course of his two decades in office.

“Then Congressman Mo Brooks decided to run for the seat, and we were thrilled again.

“On virtually every issue that is important to Tea Party Patriots activists, Mo Brooks has been a fearless leader and a fighter. He has fought to secure our borders and strengthen enforcement against illegal immigration; he has been a strong defender of the 2nd Amendment; he has championed our efforts to fully repeal ObamaCare and return us to health care freedom; and he has fought for trade and tax policies necessary to defend and grow good American jobs.

“It’s no wonder he’s been endorsed by conservatives like Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, and members of his own House Republican Conference who know him well, including U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers, Mark Meadows, and Lamar Smith. Both NumbersUSA and the NRA have given him ‘A’ ratings, and he has the strongest conservative voting record in the Alabama delegation.

“Consequently, on behalf of Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund, I am pleased to endorse Mo Brooks for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, and I urge all voters in Alabama to make a plan to be a voter for him in the August 15 special primary election, and, if necessary, the September 26 special runoff, and the December 12 special general election.”