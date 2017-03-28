State Veterans Homes Receive Zero Deficiencies in Surveys

The Alabama State Veterans Homes is among the best in the nation. Caring for our veterans is one of the most sacred duties we work to achieve as a state.

The VA must formally recognize and certify a facility as a State Veterans Home and then conduct an annual survey (inspection) to make sure the homes continue to meet VA standards. The Bill Nichols Veterans Home in Alexander City, the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City, and the William F. Green State Veterans Homes in Bay Minette, recently all received zero deficiencies during the yearly federal VA surveys. Floyd “Tut” Fann will receive their survey later in the year.

“The Bill Nichols State Veterans Home is honored that the US Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes the hard work and dedication by the facility staff through the annual survey process,” Kathryn Fuller, director of the home, said. “A deficiency free survey is considered to be one of the highest achievements we can receive ensuring compliance with the VA Standards of Care.”

Additionally, all four homes earned the Bronze Star rating from the American Healthcare Association, an award that recognizes providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care.

“I am very proud of the care provided in all state veterans homes,” said W. Clyde Marsh, commissioner of the ADVA. “We strive to have the best state veterans homes in the nation and our employees work hard toward that goal every day. My hat is off for the deficiency-free surveys.”

Alabama’s veterans’ homes are living facilities that aging or chronically disabled veterans can go—based on availability—to get assistance with daily living. The homes provide skilled nursing and memory care and the Colonel Howard home also provides domiciliary/assisted living care.

“The staff are good to me and always willing to help when I ask. I enjoy the activities program and all the outings,” Albert Arrington, a resident of the Bill Nichols home, said. Another resident, Robert “I. J.” Mobley, chimed in. “I like living here because I made a lot of friends here. I like talking to everyone.”

“I’m very thankful that I now live at a facility that I can truly call ‘My Home.’ Our VA administrator and her assistant have a hard ride every day— managing a facility of 200++ Retired & former GIs from WWII, Korea, & Vietnam. They somehow manage to keep us between the lines, which is difficult because we stand strong in our beliefs wants and desires,” Frank Baumann, a resident at the Colonel Howard domiciliary home, said. “This is a good time to say thank you to them, and the rest of the management staff throughout this facility. Sometimes we have a quirk speedbump and yet we always manage to cross over it or take another method around it. From my heart—thank you very much.”

There is an application for admission to a state veterans home which can be found at www.va.alabama.gov. The waiting list is currently as short as four months depending on which home is selected. Veterans may apply to multiple homes to get the first available.