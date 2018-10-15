Shelby touts passage of Water Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, recently praised the passage of S. 3021, America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. The bill, which answers President Trump’s call to address our nation’s aging water infrastructure, is the most sweeping infrastructure package to be considered this Congress.

According to Shelby, it will help grow the economy, keep communities safe, and cut red tape. Last month, the House of Representatives passed the legislation by voice vote. The bill, which passed the Senate by a vote of 99 – 1, will now move to the President’s desk for his signature.

“The state of Alabama and the entire nation will benefit across the board from this water infrastructure bill,” said Senator Shelby. “The bipartisan measure provides resources to keep our communities safe by improving drinking water and wastewater systems. It also authorizes important water projects that will create jobs and spur economic growth and development, increasing the impact of federal dollars. I look forward to witnessing the effects of this legislation and will continue to work diligently with my colleagues to prioritize our nation’s immediate and long-term infrastructure needs.”

This bipartisan legislation authorizes funding that will impact all 50 states. The bill supports important projects that would improve nationally significant ports, maintain inland waterways, upgrade dams and irrigation systems, and increase water storage. These projects will help safeguard the shipment of American-made goods to the coasts and around the world, while also ensuring water delivery to America’s ranchers and farmers. Further, the measure approves resources to help rural communities participate in successful federal leveraging programs.

In an effort to improve safety in local communities, the legislation provides maintenance for dams and levees and addresses drinking water and wastewater systems across the country. Additionally, the legislation reauthorizes the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds for the first time since 1996 – granting states the ability to address drinking water needs.