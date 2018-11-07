SESSIONS RESIGNS AS ATTORNEY GENERAL

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Media outlets in Washington are reporting the resignation of embattled US Attorney General Jeff Sessions just moments ago.

According to President Trump, Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker will become acting Attorney General.

Congressman Mo Brooks had this to say, “Jeff Sessions honorably and ably served as a United States Attorney, Alabama Attorney General, United States Senator, and U.S. Attorney General. Throughout his long career of public service, Jeff’s deep love of country was evident in his unwavering devotion to upholding America’s foundational principles as enshrined in our Constitution. He served with integrity and dignity. I’m proud to have worked alongside him as both a prosecutor in Alabama and member of Congress.”

Brooks continued, “I have been fortunate to know Jeff Sessions for a quarter of a century. As an elected official, Jeff Sessions never wavered in his fierce defense of the Rule of Law and America’s sovereign right to defend and secure its own borders. Jeff Sessions has made Alabama proud. I wish him the best as he embarks on his next journey.”

