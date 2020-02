SEN. DOUG JONES SAYS HE WILL VOTE TO IMPEACH TRUMP

US Senator Doug Jones

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Alabama US Senator Doug Jones is ending all of the speculation on how he’s going to vote Wednesday afternoon by announcing his vote to impeach and remove President Trump.

Political observers have said Jones may not vote to impeach in an effort to retain his seat in the November election, but that is apparently not the case.

The US Senate is set to vote Wednesday at 3pm to impeach or acquit Trump.

