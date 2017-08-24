Sarah Palin endorsing Roy Moore for US Senate seat

MONTGOMERY–Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin has today endorsed Judge Roy Moore in his senate run against Luther Strange.

According to recent polls, Strange, who was endorsed by President Trump, is lagging behind Judge Moore by 18 points.

During his legal career, Judge Moore became the first full-time Deputy District Attorney in Etowah County, Alabama, and served in this position from 1977 until 1982. In 1984, Judge Moore undertook private practice of law in Gadsden, Alabama.

In 1992, Judge Moore became a judge of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit of Alabama and served until his election as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2000. In 2003, Judge Moore was removed from his position as Chief Justice by a judicial panel for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument that he installed in the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building to acknowledge the sovereignty of God

From 2003 until 2012, Judge Moore served as President of the Foundation for Moral Law in Montgomery, lecturing throughout the Country and filing amicus curiae briefs regarding the United States Constitution in Federal District Courts, State Supreme Courts, U.S. Courts of Appeal and the United States Supreme Court.

Judge Moore was overwhelmingly re-elected by a vote of the people of Alabama as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in November of 2012 and took office in January of 2013. In 2016, Judge Moore was suspended for upholding the sanctity of marriage as between one man and one woman. He retired to seek the office of U.S. Senate in 2017.

Judge Moore and his wife, Kayla, have four children and five grandchildren. They are members of First Baptist Church in Gallant, Alabama.