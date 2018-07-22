Sam W. Irby Installed as President of the Alabama State Bar

MONTGOMERY – At its annual meeting on June 30, the Alabama State Bar recognized Fairhope attorney Sam W. Irby of Irby & Heard, P.C. as the 143rd president of the 18,200-member organization.

“It is my honor to have been chosen by the lawyers of this state to serve as the 143rd president of the Alabama State Bar. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel throughout the state and meet many fine lawyers who are working hard to render service to their clients. This is without a doubt the most significant professional experience of my life.”

A lifelong resident of Baldwin County, Irby graduated from Fairhope High School, Auburn University and the University of Alabama School of Law. Following graduation, he returned to his hometown, Fairhope, to practice law as a small-firm practitioner. He is admitted to the Alabama State Bar, United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and United States Supreme Court. He is also a member of the Baldwin County Bar Association and American Bar Association. Irby has practiced law since 1972.

Irby has served the legal profession through his various leadership roles within the Alabama State Bar. Prior to being elected president-elect in 2017, he was a two-term Alabama State Bar Commissioner representing the 28th Judicial Circuit (Baldwin County). Irby is the recipient of the 2015 Alabama State Bar President’s Award, a fellow of the Alabama Law Foundation and past chair of the Alabama State Bar Solo & Small Firm Section. Irby is also a fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

Irby has served as a member of three committees appointed by the Alabama Law Institute. He is also registered on the Alabama State Court Mediator Roster and the Alabama Appellate Mediation Roster. He has been appointed to mediate cases by both the Baldwin County Circuit Court and the Supreme Court of Alabama. He also serves as an arbitrator in cases appointed by the circuit courts of Baldwin and Mobile counties.

In his community, Irby is past chair of the Board of Directors of Thomas Hospital (a nonprofit hospital), charter member and past president of the Eastern Shore Sertoma Club and a past president of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

He is married to Virginia Marriott Irby and they have three children: Lee Irby Hunt, Allison Grahovec and Grier Donald and three grandchildren Enzo, Asher and Sev.

During the annual meeting, Christy Crow of Jinks, Crow & Dickson P.C. (Union Springs) was installed as the president-elect of the Alabama State Bar. Crow will serve one year in this role before assuming the presidency in July 2019.