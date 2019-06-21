Roy Moore to run for Senate in 2020

Republican Roy Moore announced Thursday he is running for an Alabama US Senate seat again in the 2020 elections.

Moore’s announcement is causing controversy among the Republican party. According to several Republicans including President Trump, if Moore runs the party will not win the Senate seat. Many Republicans consider the race for the Senate seat an easy one for the party, but not if Moore runs. Most people believe he lost the election because of the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding Moore during the election.

This comes after Moore lost in a 2017 special election to fill the Senate seat left open by Jeff Sessions appointment to Attorney General. Moore lost to Democratic Doug Jones by 22,000 votes out of 1.3 million.

The scandal surrounding the election consisted of six women claiming Moore tried to have a romantic relationship with them while the were underage and he was in this 30’s. Moore denied all allegations.

Other people consider the election can still be won even by Roy Moore, because of his huge following of Christian voters. These voters support Moore because of his defiance of federal court orders on same-sex marriage and public display of the Ten Commandments.

By Eric Marchan – Staff Writer

