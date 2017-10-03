Robert Posey appointed to management position in US Attorney’s office

BIRMINGHAM – U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town has named veteran federal prosecutor Robert O. Posey as executive assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

“Robert Posey is an institution of knowledge. His leadership is proven and battle-tested and the Northern District has been fortunate to have it for many years, and it is my hope we will have it for many years to come,” Town said. “Robert will remain a big part of the management team as our new executive assistant U.S. attorney.”

Posey most recently served as the acting U.S. attorney from January until Town’s U.S. Senate confirmation as U.S. attorney in August. Posey served as first assistant U.S. attorney to former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance from July 2013 until assuming the acting U.S. attorney role when Vance retired. Posey has more than 25 years’ experience as a federal prosecutor in the Northern District, including serving as deputy chief of the Criminal Division, where he supervised white-collar crime, public corruption and civil rights cases.

In his role as executive assistant U.S. attorney, Posey will be tasked with a number of leadership and managerial roles, to include direct supervision of the Administrative Division, supervising special projects and working groups, and continuing as the district office security manager.

As an assistant U.S. attorney, Posey received the Justice Department’s highest award presented to an attorney for trial of litigation for his role in the successful prosecution of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing cases. He received a similar Justice Department award for his role in the environmental crime prosecution of McWane Corporation.

Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Posey served 10 years as a state prosecutor in Jefferson and Shelby counties. He is an Alabama native and a graduate of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., and the Cumberland School of Law of Samford University in Birmingham. He also is a retired U.S. Army Reserve