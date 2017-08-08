President Donald J. Trump endorses Luther Strange for Senate seat

WASHINGTON D.C.–President Donald J. Trump has just endorsed Senator Luther Strange in the special election Senate race to permanently fill the Senate seat opened by Jeff Session’s appointment to US Attorney General.

In a tweet around 8:30 pm, Trump stated, “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”

In recent polls, Strange leads the pack followed by Judge Roy Moore and US Rep. Mo Brooks.

The election will be Tuesday, August 15th.

By Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com