Newly Appointed Attorney General Steve Marshall Takes Oath of Office, Addresses Public

MONTGOMERY – Governor Robert J. Bentley appointed Marshall County District Attorney, Steve Marshall, to serve as the 48th Attorney General of Alabama. Former Attorney General Luther Strange was appointed to the United States Senate following Senator Jeff Sessions nomination and confirmation as Attorney General of the United States.

Following his appointment, Attorney General Marshall said, “I am deeply humbled to have this opportunity. Thank you to Governor Bentley for this appointment, and I promise the people of Alabama that I will serve them with honor and integrity.”

“The same principles that have guided me in Marshall County will now guide me as I represent all the people of Alabama,” Marshall said. “I will enforce the law fairly, I will stand up for victims, and I will do the hard work of attacking the underlying problems that threaten the safety of our communities.”

“As Attorney General, a top priority will be to maintain an effective working relationship with our local law enforcement. Sheriffs, district attorneys, police, and investigators are the front lines of public safety and we will support them in every way possible.”

Attorney General Marshall, 52, is a native of Atmore, Alabama. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with honors, and the University of Alabama School of Law, where he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class.

Following a vacancy in the office, Steve Marshall was appointed as the Marshall County District Attorney at the age of 36 by Governor Don Siegleman. He was elected in 2004, 2010 and 2016 without opposition.

As District Attorney, Steve Marshall was a hands-on prosecutor, trying defendants for crimes ranging from DUIs to murder. He has prosecuted people with stature, including those who have committed ethics violations, cop killers and molesters who prey on children.

He also led efforts to fight crime through partnerships and policies at the community and the state level.

In Marshall County, he created a major crimes unit, a computer forensics lab and a crystal meth task force. He also was instrumental in state legislation that established a system to track purchases of ephedrine and pseudoephedrine products, which are ingredients of meth. This system is credited with a 90 percent reduction in the number of meth labs in Marshall County over the past five years.

Attorney General Marshall also established a reputation for standing up for the victims of violent crimes.

He played a major role in passage of the Brody Act, which allows criminals to be prosecuted with two crimes if they kill or injure an unborn baby in an attack on the mother. The law was named for the unborn son of Brandi Parker of Marshall County, who was murdered while sitting in her car. Marshall was one of the first district attorneys to apply the Brody Act by prosecuting and securing a death sentence for a Marshall County man who murdered his pregnant wife.

Mr. Marshall is a past President of the Alabama District Attorney’s Association and has served as Commission Chairman of the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center, a member of the Alabama Sentencing Commission, board member of the National District Attorney’s Association and Kids to Love Foundation, and a Member of the United States Attorney’s Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee for the Northern District of Alabama.

Steve currently resides in Albertville with his wife, Bridgette, and daughter, Faith. He is active with the United Way of Marshall County and an elder at Lifepoint Church.