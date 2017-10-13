MOORE CAMPAIGN BUILDS SOLID SUPPORT AMONG ALABAMA REPUBLICANS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Today, the Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate Campaign announced the endorsements of eight additional members of the Alabama House of Representatives. This follows an endorsement from Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh and the support of Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman, Terry Lathan.

“This is a critical election for Alabama,” Moore Campaign Chairman Bill Armistead said on Thursday. “Judge Moore’s runoff victory sent a ripple throughout Washington D.C. As we head toward victory in December, Republicans are uniting around our campaign because none of us want a poster boy for the failed policies of the Obama era in the United States Senate. We are glad to have these members of the Alabama House of Representatives on board.”



The representatives who endorsed Judge Roy Moore on Thursday are as follows:

Representative Dickie Drake, Leeds

Representative Matt Fridy, Birmingham

Representative Arnold Mooney, Birmingham

Representative Barry Moore, Enterprise

Representative Kerry Rich, Guntersville

Representative David Sessions, Grand Bay

Representative Randall Shedd, Cullman

Representative Jack Williams, Wilmer

These representatives join a team of public servants who previously endorsed Judge Moore’s bid for U.S. Senate:

Representative Tim Wadsworth, Arley

Representative Isaac Whorton, Valley

Representative Ed Henry, Hartselle

Representative Becky Nordgren, Gadsden

Representative Mike Holmes, Wetumpka

Representative Mike Ball, Madison

Representative Tommy Hanes, Scottsboro

Representative Mack Butler, Rainbow City

Representative Rich Wingo, Tuscaloosa

Representative Randy Wood, Anniston

Representative Ritchie Whorton, Scottsboro

Representative Danny Crawford, Athens

Representative Lynn Greer, Rogersville

Representative K.L Brown, Jacksonville

Representative Paul Beckman, Prattville