MOORE CAMPAIGN BUILDS SOLID SUPPORT AMONG ALABAMA REPUBLICANS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Today, the Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate Campaign announced the endorsements of eight additional members of the Alabama House of Representatives. This follows an endorsement from Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh and the support of Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman, Terry Lathan.
“This is a critical election for Alabama,” Moore Campaign Chairman Bill Armistead said on Thursday. “Judge Moore’s runoff victory sent a ripple throughout Washington D.C. As we head toward victory in December, Republicans are uniting around our campaign because none of us want a poster boy for the failed policies of the Obama era in the United States Senate. We are glad to have these members of the Alabama House of Representatives on board.”
The representatives who endorsed Judge Roy Moore on Thursday are as follows:
Representative Dickie Drake, Leeds
Representative Matt Fridy, Birmingham
Representative Arnold Mooney, Birmingham
Representative Barry Moore, Enterprise
Representative Kerry Rich, Guntersville
Representative David Sessions, Grand Bay
Representative Randall Shedd, Cullman
Representative Jack Williams, Wilmer
These representatives join a team of public servants who previously endorsed Judge Moore’s bid for U.S. Senate:
Representative Tim Wadsworth, Arley
Representative Isaac Whorton, Valley
Representative Ed Henry, Hartselle
Representative Becky Nordgren, Gadsden
Representative Mike Holmes, Wetumpka
Representative Mike Ball, Madison
Representative Tommy Hanes, Scottsboro
Representative Mack Butler, Rainbow City
Representative Rich Wingo, Tuscaloosa
Representative Randy Wood, Anniston
Representative Ritchie Whorton, Scottsboro
Representative Danny Crawford, Athens
Representative Lynn Greer, Rogersville
Representative K.L Brown, Jacksonville
Representative Paul Beckman, Prattville