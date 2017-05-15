MO BROOKS ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE

HUNTSVILLE– Today, Congressman Mo Brooks announced his candidacy for United States Senate. Brooks will travel across the state today and host press conferences in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile.

Congressman Mo Brooks said, “I am running for the United States Senate because America’s status as the greatest nation in world history is at risk, because Congress is failing the American people by not rising to the challenges America faces, and because I am the only candidate for the Senate who has a record of proven conservative leadership.”

Brooks continued, “America’s challenges have always been great. We’ve faced and overcome the burning of our Capitol by the British, a civil war, slavery, the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War and many, many other challenges. There is no challenge America cannot defeat if we learn from our history and the perseverance of our ancestors. The key is that America must remember who we are as a people.”

Brooks concluded his announcement by saying, “We must remember our ancestors who signed the Declaration of Independence, who risked their lives in the Revolutionary War, on the Beaches of Normandy, in Korea, in Vietnam, in Iraq, and in countless other places around the world. We must remember and defend the foundational principles that have made us the greatest nation in world history. That is exactly what I have done as a legislator, district attorney, county commissioner and Congressman. And that is exactly what I will do as the next United States Senator from the Great State of Alabama! In that vein, I humbly ask the people of Alabama for their prayers, support, and vote.”